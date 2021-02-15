MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $326.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.01 million and the lowest is $321.70 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

MGI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 55,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,703. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

