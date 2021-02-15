$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $998.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,469. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

