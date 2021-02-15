Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report sales of $274.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.80 million and the highest is $302.89 million. Exelixis posted sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 173,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,452. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,929,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.