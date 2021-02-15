PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Update

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of SMNUF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,986. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
