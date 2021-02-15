PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Short Interest Update

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SMNUF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,986. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Tower Rental; Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Services; and Metropolitan Wireless Fiber Optic and Internet.

