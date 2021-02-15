Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $115.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $586.46. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.79. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $230.61 and a 12 month high of $587.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SUVPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.