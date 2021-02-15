Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $44.11 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and $1.53 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.