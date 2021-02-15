Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Hits $71.58 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $936.08 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00270983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00080717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00087857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00091418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00408995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00185080 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

