ION (ION) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $282,970.74 and approximately $479.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00303379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.49 or 0.02737202 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,529,777 coins and its circulating supply is 13,629,777 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

