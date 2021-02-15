The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

BKGFY stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $58.80. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

