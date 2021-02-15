Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.39. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 4,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

