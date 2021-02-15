Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

