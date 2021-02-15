Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in January

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SDVKY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. 57,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,628. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

