TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in January

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the January 14th total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,242.0 days.

TAGOF remained flat at $$30.10 on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, February 1st.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.