Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rises By 65.9%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,476. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

