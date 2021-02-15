$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $8.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 517,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,873. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

