Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ReneSola reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,259. The company has a market cap of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

