MonaCoin Price Reaches $2.47 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $162.20 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,172.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.60 or 0.03714976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00439096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $723.03 or 0.01500911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00510312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00460246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00336415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002873 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

