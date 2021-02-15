Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $5.00 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00194696 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

