Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. 1,051,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

