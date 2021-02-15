Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,393. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
