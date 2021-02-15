Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 14th total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,393. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.