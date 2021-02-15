Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OIBRQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.38. OI has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $875.68 million during the quarter. OI had a negative return on equity of 122.94% and a negative net margin of 76.90%.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

