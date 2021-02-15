Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,995.0 days.

Shares of SIOPF remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Monday. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.