Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.38 Million

Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $66.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.90 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $248.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.30 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $493.90 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of BCEI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.