Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $262.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.90 million and the lowest is $237.60 million. Ameresco posted sales of $306.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $980.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 8,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,203. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

