Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

KELYA traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 10,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,469. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.