Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 34,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

