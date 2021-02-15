United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.84. 91,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

