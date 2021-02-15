Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.