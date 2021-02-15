Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $816.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $804.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,569,117 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

