Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $816.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

