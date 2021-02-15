Cowa LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.29. 1,099,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

