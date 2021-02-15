Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00270999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00392958 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00186046 BTC.

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

