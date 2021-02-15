iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,285,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,510 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.