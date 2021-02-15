iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $144.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

