Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 43.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after buying an additional 345,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 218,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

