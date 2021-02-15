Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11,328.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

CMG traded down $15.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,527.70. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,442.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

