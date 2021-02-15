Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 202.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.19. 22,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

