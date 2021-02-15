Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.