11,878 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Himension Fund

Himension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.03. 23,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,769. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.