Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 37,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,821. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

