Todd Asset Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Lazard worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.92. 26,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,631. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.