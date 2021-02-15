Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Rises By 39.3%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,252. Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Horizon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

