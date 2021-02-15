Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 39,895 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $41,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.51. 112,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

