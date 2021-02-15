Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $167.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $168.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.