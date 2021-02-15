Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.