Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $99,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $4,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $5.17 on Monday, reaching $413.99. 75,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.