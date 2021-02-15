BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $7,838,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.80. 211,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

