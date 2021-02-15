Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,365,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.93. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.