International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

IBM opened at $120.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

