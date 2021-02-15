iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.69. 28,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

